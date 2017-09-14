Aberdeen’s Cammach takes over rival recruiter Bryant

An Aberdeen recruitment specialist has acquired a city rival in a deal that is expected to create a business with combined headline revenues of more than £14 million.

Cammach Recruitment has paid an undisclosed sum to take control of Bryant Group. The business – which consists of Bryant Engineering and Bryant Personnel – will continue to trade under its current name.

The company’s founder, Brenda Bryant, retires from the business after 37 years in the recruitment sector. Long-standing key members of staff will remain in place to provide continuity to both clients and contractors.

The deal will further strengthen Cammach Recruitment’s energy sector expertise and bolsters the number of contracts with North Sea oil and gas operators.

Susan Duguid, managing director of Cammach, said the acquisition was the “perfect fit” and builds upon a period of sustained growth for the company.

