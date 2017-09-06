£170m Highlands wind farm set to generate economic boost

Have your say

Plans have been unveiled for a £170 million wind farm development that could provide a jobs boost both in the Highlands and Lanarkshire.

GFG Alliance said its proposals would bring benefits to the economy through multiple projects for clean and renewable energy to support manufacturing.

The wind farm would be developed by SIMEC Energy, consist of up to 54 turbines at Glenshero in the Highlands and generate up to 178 megawatts of energy.

SIMEC said the development of renewable energy across its estate lands will contribute valuable low-cost, low-carbon power for industrial schemes such as GFG Alliance’s aluminium smelter and planned Fort William alloy wheels factory and its steel mills in Lanarkshire.

A key element of the Glenshero plan is that the steel for the required wind-­tower structures could be rolled at Liberty’s Dalzell plant in Motherwell.

