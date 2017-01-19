Clydesdale Bank ‘set to close 79 branches and axe 400 jobs’

Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank is to close 79 branches with the loss of more than 400 jobs, according to Unite.

The union said the decision to close a third of the bank’s branch network would be “deeply devastating” to the employees.

It is the largest-ever closure plan by the company and will radically change the face of the bank, according to Unite.

National officer Rob MacGregor said: “Staff across the Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank will be devastated to learn that 79 branches will close and consequently over 400 colleagues will lose their jobs.

“Unite is clear that the closure of a third of the bank’s branches will not only be concerning for staff but the local communities which will see their bank branch close.

“This cost-cutting plan leaves customers with less choice for local banking.

“The union has called on the bank to give a commitment to mitigate compulsory redundancies where possible and that they will reconsider closing any bank branches that are the last bank in a town.

“Unite workplace representatives will be able to assist members over the coming day and weeks to support staff impacted by this announcement.”