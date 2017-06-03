Climate change adaptation in the spotlight at conference

Scotland’s approach to dealing with the impact of climate change will come under the spotlight as part of a major conference being staged in Glasgow this week.

The third European Climate Change Adaptation Conference is being held just days after Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

More than 1,000 delegates from across Europe and further afield will attend the event which will look at issues including Scotland’s partnership approach to climate change.

Environment and climate change cabinet secretary Roseanna Cunningham, who will open the four-day conference at the Scottish Event campus on Tuesday, said: “Adapting to the effects of climate change is most successful when the public sector, businesses and communities work together.

“This kind of partnership working is crucial because responses often affect large geographical areas and can cost more than individual organisations can afford to fund.”

Cunningham said the conference was an opportunity to put the spotlight on Scotland and how partners are working together to respond to the “risks and opportunities of climate change”.

A “Climate Ready Scotland” showcase as part of the conference will present case studies on how the nation is responding across the economy, society and environment.