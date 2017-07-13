Big plans in store for Glasgow's St Enoch centre

Glasgow’s St Enoch shopping centre is to gain a Vue cinema complex as part of a new multi-million development.

The city centre mall – famous for its vast glass roof – said that in addition to the cinema eight new restaurants were in the offering. It is already home to a food court and the likes of Pizza Hut, Nandos and Ed’s Easy Diner.

The new nine-screen cinema is to be located on the upper level of the former BHS store site at the east end of the centre with additional retailing on the ground floor that will “reinforce the centre’s position as a top shopping destination”, bosses said today. The new development is slated to open to trade in summer 2019.

Anne Ledgerwood, general manager of the St Enoch Centre, said: “Retail has changed considerably in recent years and people are increasingly seeking to incorporate eating and entertainment into their shopping experience.

“Glasgow is justifiably proud of its reputation as the leading shopping destination outside London and the addition of a cinema will allow us to continue to develop St Enoch Centre and offer a first-class experience for shoppers and visitors to the city.

She added: “The development will also help to create a more connected city centre by reclaiming outdoor space for pedestrians as well as strengthening the connection with Buchanan Street and improving links to the waterfront.”

