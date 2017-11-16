Andy Murray shines a light on digital health

Some initiatives grab the headlines more than others and naming top tennis player Andy Murray as the ambassador for the Glasgow-based Digital Health & Care Institute (DHI) is one of those things.

The sportsman from Dunblane is highlighting the potential of technology to provide more efficient and effective health and care services in the UK and around the world.

“My partnership with the DHI has come about because I am really interested in how digital technologies can improve health,” Murray said when he was appointed.

“I obviously have a personal interest in that area because anything that can improve my own health will only improve my performance on court.

“The work that DHI is doing is changing lives and solving some really important health and care challenges, at home and abroad, and I am proud to be supporting their work.”

Murray, Great Britain’s most successful tennis player of the Open era, is well known for his focus on technology to help his on-court performance.

He uses data from his matches to help analyse his game, and even has a bespoke web portal to collate information about his training and health to provide a holistic view for him and his team.

Murray has invested in a number of business start-ups in the UK focusing on health and technology, including the Beeline cycling navigation system, Tossed healthier eating stores and MiTonic nutritional drinks.

Murray is also passionate about improving the lives of those less fortunate than himself and has a long-standing partnership with Unicef which he is also an ambassador.

In 2015, Murray raised £80,000 for Unicef’s Children in Emergencies campaign, a project he initiated after reading about children in Syria.

The second Andy Murray Live event in Glasgow earlier this month raised money for Unicef and Glasgow charity Sunny Side Up. Last year, the event raised £300,000. n