£9.3m director payout as Boden gets foreign boost

Boden, the online retail icon for Britain’s middle classes, paid out £9.3 million to nine directors in its latest trading year in the wake of a successful drive overseas.

The group saw profits rise nearly 10 per cent to £26.2m in the year to last December from £23.9m last time, on sales up nine per cent to £308.3m as international sales offset the effect of the fall in the value of sterling after the Brexit vote.

Two-fifths of the group’s revenues are now made in the US. Boden was founded by Johnnie Boden in 1999 and targets married couples between 25 and 50 at the “premium end of mass market”.

The brand, favoured by former Prime Minister David Cameron’s wife, Samantha, currently has one store in Hangar Green in north London, but there are plans for it to open another in the English capital’s fashionable King’s Road.

Earlier this year, former Tesco director Jill Easterbrook joined as its new chief executive.