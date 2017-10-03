50 jobs lost as cabling firm goes into administration

All 50 staff at a cabling and networked systems firm have been made redundant after cash flow issues forced it into administration.

Xtreme Business Solutions, which had offices in Aberdeen and Dalgety Bay, worked with clients including the Trump International Golf Links, Network Rail, University of St Andrews and William Grant & Sons.

Administrators from FRP Advisory have been appointed after the firm suffered from rising costs and falling margins.They are now marketing the company’s assets for sale, including vehicles, access platforms and work in progress.

Joint administrator Iain Fraser said: “Unfortunately, the financial issues facing the company could not be resolved and administration was the only option.

“We will work closely with all agencies such as the Redundancy Payments Office to ensure employees receive every support and assistance at this very difficult time”.