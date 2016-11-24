Video: Young Scots meet Barcelona heroes at Prestwick Airport

Two young boys were over the moon after coming face to face with their footballing hero Lionel Messi.

Leo Conway and Callum Adamson, both nine, persuaded their mums to take them to the airport to meet the FC Barcelona star after his side’s win over Celtic.

Lionel Messi signs Callum's shirt at Prestwick Airport. Picture: SWNS

And now the moment the boys met their idol has been viewed more than 1.7 million times after Barcelona posted it on social media.

Callum and Leo, both from Saltcoats, North Ayrshire, travelled to Prestwick Airport on Wednesday night to catch a glimpse of the Barca stars.

And in the video that Barca posted the boys are seen excitedly meeting their heroes.

Wearing full Barca tracksuits, they are seen getting autographs from manager Luis Enrique and star players Neymar and Luis Suarez.

Luis Suarez stops to sign autographs for the youngsters. Picture: Contributed

But nothing matches their reaction to meeting Messi.

Callum is seen jumping up and down as Messi approaches while Leo desperately holds out his autograph book.

The boys get quick selfies with the Argentinian before turning to their mums in celebration.

Leo’s mum Louise, 37, said it was the best moment of the boys’ lives.

Leo Conway (left) and Callum Adamson were ecstatic after meeting their heroes at Prestwick Airport. Picture: SWNS

She said: “We were really lucky. Callum’s mum has a friend that works at the airport and she had found out that Barcelona were flying home from there.

“Leo and Callum were desperate to go so we went down to wait. We didn’t have to wait for long, only around 45 minutes.

“There was only around 30 people there so we hoped the boys would get the chance to meet their heroes.

“The boys are huge Barca fans and Messi is their absolute favourite player in the world. They love watching him play.

“When he signed Callum’s shirt, he had his eyes closed as he really couldn’t believe it was happening.

“Leo wouldn’t let go of his wee jotter with the autographs afterwards. It was really funny.

“This really was the best day of their lives. All their dreams have come true by getting to meet these guys.

“Christmas won’t have anything on meeting the Barca players for the boys.”

Both boys play for their local team, Tass Thistle 2006, while Callum also plays for the Celtic youth side.