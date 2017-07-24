Burning pick-up truck crashed into house in ‘deliberate act’

Have your say

A burning pick-up truck crashed into the gates of a home in South Ayrshire during a “reckless” act, police have said.

At about 4am on Sunday, the flaming Isuzu struck the gates of a house in Foreland, Ballantrae.

Both the property and vehicle were significantly damaged.

Following a joint investigation between police and fire services, the incident is being treated as wilful fire-raising.

Detective Constable Paul McRoberts, from Ayr CID, said: “This was a deliberate and reckless act, and it is absolutely vital that we establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and find the person responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in Foreland, or the surrounding area, in the early hours of Sunday morning to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact officers at Ayr CID on 101, quoting incident number 1055 of July 23, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.