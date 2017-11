Have your say

A man’s body has been pulled from the sea after emergency services rushed to an Ayrshire beach.

Police and coastguard were called to the scene at Irvine beach on Monday morning and investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

A spokeswomam for Police Scotland said: “At around 10.30am on Monday, police were called to a report of a body of a man within the water near Irvine beach.

“Police and coastguard are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”