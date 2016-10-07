Three charged with alleged stabbing in Aberdeen

THREE people have been charged over the alleged stabbing of a man in Aberdeen.

Police initially detained seven people over the incident which took place at about 1.30pm on Thursday outside the College Street car park used by the nearby Union Square shopping centre.

A 41-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Officers have now charged two men, aged 35 and 42, and a 32-year-old woman over the assault. They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

