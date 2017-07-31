Search for missing Aberdeen woman enters fourth day

A major search for a missing woman has entered its fourth day.

Nusrat Jahan was reported missing from her home in the Seaton area of Aberdeen at about 10.30pm on Thursday.

The 34-year-old told a friend at around 9.30pm that she planned on heading to the beach area.

Since Thursday extensive enquiries have been ongoing to track her last movements and establish her current whereabouts, including the use of resources on land, sea and air.

The last confirmed sighting Nusrat is at Marischal College at around 4pm on Thursday.

Local Area Commander Local Inspector Kevin Wallace said: “We are four days on from Nusrat being reported missing to Police and I don’t think I need to stress that our concerns for her are growing.

“Extensive searches have been ongoing primarily in the Aberdeen beach area, where Nusrat intimated she was heading on Thursday night. We have also been carrying out searches in the Seaton area and Bridge of Don to ensure we are content that all potential routes Nusrat may have taken that night are covered.

“Today dive teams are carrying out coastal searches while a mountain rescue team is assisting us in carrying out an extensive search of the Links golf course stretching to Brig o’ Balgownie.

“We have received a number of calls from the public offering assistance and potential sightings over the past few days and I would like to thank these people for their help.

“Once again I would also appeal to Nusrat to make contact with us if she sees this appeal. Many people are worried about you and want to know you are OK.”

Nusrat is described as being around 5’3’’ and of slim build, with dark hair. When last seen, she was wearing flat black slip on shoes, black leggings or skinny jeans, a light grey patterned top, black rimmed glasses and was using a white handbag with black band across the top.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4045 of 27/07 or MP170702786.