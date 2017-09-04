Police investigating after boy, 8, knocked down in Aberdeen

Police investigating the case of an eight-year-old boy who was knocked down by a moped have said they are following a positive line of inquiry.

The youngster was taken to hospital for treatment for facial injuries after being struck by the vehicle in the Cornhill Terrace area of Aberdeen at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

Police Scotland want to trace two men, both in their late teens, who were riding mopeds and dressed in dark clothes who they believe might be able to help with their inquiries.

Inspector Mark Stephen said: “This has been a very upsetting incident for the boy concerned and his family, and it will naturally be distressing for the community.

“We are continuing enquiries today and can confirm that a positive line of inquiry is being followed.

“I would appeal directly to the community and residents in the local area to assist us.

“If you saw something which may help us or if you have any knowledge, please come forward.”

He added: “We continue to encourage the community to report any incidents of anti-social riding of mopeds of motorcycles in their areas, and these will be taken seriously.”