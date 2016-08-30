Council leader quits over backlash from Legoland trip

A SCOTTISH council leader who stormed out his Danish digs during a trade trip after branding the accommodation a “glorified shed” has finally quit.

Martin Kitts-Hayes likened the Legoland Holiday Village in Billund to “Butlins in the 1970s” and refused to spend the night in his wild west themed cabin.

The Aberdeenshire Council co-leader had been due to attend the North Sea Commission in June along with colleagues SNP councillor David Aitchison and the European policy and programme manager Martin Brebner.

However, a furious Mr Kitts-Hayes demanded alternative accommodation be found for him within hours of checking in at the brick-themed resort.

And when his PA failed to find a suitable hotel nearby, the group decided to “act as one” and ditched the conference to fly back to Scotland - leaving council taxpayers footing a 3,000 pounds bill.

Now the Inverurie-based councillor has announced he will stand down next month in the wake of scathing criticism.

In a statement he said he had tendered his resignation after realising he no longer had the full support of the administration.

The veteran councillor said he had made a poor decision and that he regretted any “upset” caused by his actions.

But he defended his previous assertion that the story had only come out in public due to an employee leaking it to the press.

And he rejected claims he had caused any reputational damage to the council or to its relationship with the North Sea Commission - whose conference he ended up missing.

Mr Kitts-Hayes added: “However, I recognise that my decision has been an unnecessary distraction and has disrupted the smooth running of the council.

“I have already stated that on reflection it was a poor decision and of course I regret any upset that I have caused.”

The actions of Mr Kitts-Hayes were unveiled last week in an official report, which was leaked to the press after being seen in private by councillors earlier this month.

The publication of the confidential report - which comes just days before the matter is due to be discussed at a full council meeting - prompted angry calls last night from opposition parties for the co-leader to stand down.

The report, by council business services director Ritchie Johnson, was ordered by council chief executive Jim Savage in the wake of scathing media coverage of the bungled trip.

The investigation found that Mr Kitts-Hayes was “unequivocal in his insistence” that alternative accommodation be found or he would fly home.

The report stated: “The standard of accommodation fell well below the expectations of Councillor Kitts-Hayes.

“He described the accommodation as a glorified shed which might be suitable for a young family but not a councillor, particularly one who is 6’2” and 17 stone, or a council officer.

“He expects a bed big enough that he can lie down comfortably. The shower area was too small for him to stand up in.”

The trio had flown over to attend the North Sea Commission (NSC) 2016 on June 14 and ended up coming back the same day.

The official report shows that Mr Kitts-Hayes had concerns about missing the conference and even offered to resign from the executive committee.

However, his offer was rejected and conference bosses said that although the Aberdeenshire delegation had been sorely missed, their absence had not caused any issues.

Council co-leader Richard Thomson praised Mr Kitts-Hayes “commitment and hard work” over the years but added that he had made the “right decision”.

Opposition leaders yesterday said the resignation was “welcome news” but also accused the councillor of failing to “apologise properly”.

Councillor Jim Gifford added: “It is disappointing that his statement made no real apology and again appears to be trying to blame others.

“He should not have waited until he found that even the administration had lost confidence in him as their co leader before resigning but should have done the right thing and resigned months ago.”