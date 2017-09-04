Boy, 8, hurt in hit-and-run by ‘heartless’ moped rider

The family of an eight-year-old boy left seriously injured in a hit-and-run d has called for the “heartless” moped rider to be brought to justice.

LJ Jackson was taken to hospital with facial injuries after he was knocked down on a pavement outside his house in Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon.

His father Leslie Jackson, 31, rushed outside with his 30-year-old partner Kerry Paterson and found LJ unconscious on the street at the back of the property.

He had been playing on his new BMX bike on the pavement when he was knocked over on Cornhill Terrace at about 4:30pm. Police were yesterday hunting for the culprit who fled with another motorcyclist and said they were following a positive line of inquiry.

Miss Paterson said: “His dad said he heard a scream of panic and I ran through and I looked out my window and saw him on the ground and then I automatically ran out the back door and it’s pretty much a blur from there.

“When I got to LJ he was unconscious. His leg was entwined. He sustained quite a bad head injury. He lost four teeth – two front ones.

“I just want these people found – how can you drive away and not phone

emergency services?

“How can you just leave an eight-year-old to lie like

that?”

LJ is being treated at the

Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital. His family have been visiting him in the ward to keep him company since the crash happened.

His 21-year-old uncle Reece Paterson posted a message hitting out at the biker after he saw his nephew injured in the hospital bed.

He said: “These two disgusting people didn’t even have the decency to phone, alert or shout for the emergency services or surrounding help – they left my beautiful eight-year-old nephew choking on his own blood and tangled in the wreck.”

Police were continuing their search for the biker yesterday and appealed for the public to help track him down.

Inspector Mark Stephen said: “This has been a very upsetting incident for the boy concerned and his family and it will naturally be distressing for the community.

“We are continuing inquiries today and can confirm that a positive line of inquiry is being followed.”